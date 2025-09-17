Educational assistants won’t take on Alberta teachers’ work in possible strike: union

Send this page to someone via email

The union for educational assistants in Alberta, fresh off its own strike, says its members won’t step in to help schools if teachers walk off the job next month.

Canadian Union of Public Employees Alberta president Raj Uppal says members are being advised to refuse teachers’ work and to get union officials to clarify areas where those duties could overlap.

She says the union supports teachers and will do “everything in our legal power” to help them improve classroom conditions.

Thousands of education support workers represented by CUPE took to picket lines earlier this year in a strike over wages and working conditions.

Their statement comes as the provincial government and the Alberta Teachers Association remain far apart as the clock ticks towards the Oct. 6 strike deadline.

Premier Danielle Smith says her government is offering teachers an abundantly fair and competitive wage deal while also hiring more educators to reduce overcrowding.

— More to come…