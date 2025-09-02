Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Headline link
Education

Threat of strike by Alberta’s teachers looms large over 1st day of school

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted September 2, 2025 5:32 pm
2 min read
As students across Alberta returned to the classroom on Tuesday for the first day of school, the threat of a future teachers strike looms large.
As students across Alberta returned to the classroom on Tuesday for the first day of school, the threat of a future teachers strike looms large.
It’s back to school time for thousands of students across Alberta today.

But this year, there is an air of uncertainty with the threat of a possible teachers hanging over the first day of school.

So far the Alberta Teachers Association (ATA) has not served strike notice, and must give 72 hours notice should the 51,000 members decide to go on strike.

Contract talks between the union and the government broke off last week after two days of negotiations with the help of a mediator.

No deal for Alberta teachers after latest talks break down

The province claims its latest contract offer includes hiring 3,000 new teachers over three years and boosting teachers’ pay by 12 per cent over four years.

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said he thought the two sides were close to an agreement and accused the union of changing its contract demands.

The ATA responded by calling the government’s latest offer inadequate — that the 3,000 teachers are only “a drop in the bucket” to address recent population growth in an already strained education system and the government’s wage offer does not help teachers keep up with inflation.

In June, teachers voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike if needed.

As parents and children arrived for the first day of school at Mount Pleasant School in Edmonton, they were hopeful a strike can be avoided.

“I’ve made alternative plans for daycare just in case that happens, but hopefully fingers crossed that doesn’t happen so she can enjoy school without any break,” said Eme Josephneke.

“We met the teachers, we had the orientation day here. I can feel the teachers’ side; we stand with them,” said Rawad Chaaban.

The Chief Superintendant of the Calgary Board of Education, Joanne Pitman, tells Global News, the board has made plans in case the situation escalates, but those plans depend on the nature of the job action.
The Chief Superintendant of the Calgary Board of Education, Joanne Pitman, tells Global News, the board has made plans in case the dispute escalates further, but those plans depend on the nature of any potential job action.

The Chief Superintendent of the Calgary Board of Education, Joanne Pitman, said the focus for now needs to be on student learning.

“I know parents have many questions and uncertainty is hard for everyone.,” Pitman said. “I think each day as we move forward, our focus is what is actually happening, what could happen is something we’ve got strong plans in place for.

“It does depend on the nature of that job action. It could look different.  If it is a general strike we know that families will need to be prepared with alternative plans.

“The first couple days are about connection and getting to know one another.  So we need people focused on one another and not what could happen.”

So far, no new talks between the two sides have been scheduled.

Finance Minister Nate Horner, said in a statement to Global News that, “the ATA has made no attempt to reach out or reschedule bargaining dates after walking away from the table.”

Alberta Teachers’ Association warns education system ‘unsustainable’ after talks break down
