Possible strike by Alberta teachers looming as school year set to begin

Concerns are growing over the possibility of a strike by teachers in Alberta after a break down in contract talks between the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) and the provincial government.

Contract talks had been taking place this week with the help of a mediator.

But the UCP government is now accusing ATA of walking away from the bargaining table.

So far the union has not served strike notice, but if the province’s 51,000 teachers do plan to take job action, the union must provide 72-hour strike notice.

The ATA has said wages, classroom conditions, overcrowding and resources for students are the main issues.

The government claims its latest contract offer includes hiring 3,000 new teachers over three years and boosting teachers pay by 12 per cent over four years.

“We are deeply concerned and disappointed with the decision of the Alberta Teachers’ Association to break off negotiations with so much at stake and so close to a reasonable settlement,” the government said in statement released late Thursday by Alberta’s ministers of education and finance.

Speaking at a Friday morning news conference in Calgary, Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides claimed the latest contract offer gives the union everything it has been asking for.

“Unfortunately, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the Alberta Teachers’ Association union leadership is only interested in playing politics with our kids,” said Nicolaides.

“Parents should be furious that union leaders are gambling with their kids’ future and their learning.”

Speaking at a news conference in Edmonton later Friday morning, ATA President Jason Schilling, said the wage offer made by the government was already turned down by teachers in the spring when they voted 95 per cent in favour of strike action, if needed.

“Teachers cannot accept a salary offer that does not attract and retain Alberta teachers by catching up and keeping up with inflation,” said Schilling.

“Teachers have only received a 5.75 per cent wage increase in the last decade. A fair wage is not just about money, it’s about showing respect for the value teachers bring to Alberta’s education system,” he added.

Schilling also calls the province’s offer to hire 3,000 more teachers “a drop in the bucket” to address population growth in an already strained education system.

“As students begin again attending classes across the province, they will once again be returning to a public education system that spends the least per student in Canada,” said Schilling.

News of the breakdown in contract negotiations comes just a day after Alberta Finance Minister, Nate Horner, announced that the provincial budget deficit is projected to increase to $6.5 billion this year.

That’s $1.3 billion more than Horner forecast when he tabled the budget in February.

The government blames lower than expected oil prices for the province’s worsening financial situation.

-with files from The Canadian Press.