Education

Alberta teacher contract talks resume ahead of school year, possible strike

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2025 4:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta teachers, province to resume bargaining talks'
Alberta teachers, province to resume bargaining talks
WATCH (Aug. 21): Alberta teachers are set to return to the bargaining table with the province. Parents hope the talks could head off potential job action, with most students getting ready to go back to school. Erik Bay has more.
The group representing Alberta teachers says hopes are high that a deal will be reached as mediated talks resume before the school year gets underway.

Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association, says while hopeful, there are a number of issues that need to be settled if this week’s talks are to be successful.

Teachers voted 95 per cent in favour of strike action earlier this summer.

Get daily National news

Schilling says the June vote signalled that pay, classroom conditions, crowding and resources for students were unacceptable.

Mediated talks begin Tuesday and stretch until Friday, and Schilling says if a tentative deal is reached, a ratification vote would be held in a matter of weeks.

If no deal is reached, Schilling says the union will consider its next steps, which could include a provincewide strike as early as next week.

Click to play video: 'Alberta teachers vote 95% in favour of strike action'
Alberta teachers vote 95% in favour of strike action
© 2025 The Canadian Press

