Alberta school support workers reach tentative deal to end two-month strike

The union representing more than 4,000 school support workers says they have reached tentative deals that could end a two-month strike as early as Wednesday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says the contracts are for staff with the Edmonton Public School Board as well as the public and Catholic school boards in Fort McMurray.

Union president Rory Gill says specific details won’t be released until the settlements have been ratified by members this week. He says all three deals include pay increases and would be valid through August 2028.

The new contracts do not cover the thousands also on strike from the Calgary, Sturgeon, Parkland, Foothills and Black Gold school divisions. Gill says those locals will be rushing back to the negotiating table to reach a deal.