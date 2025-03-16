Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Alberta school support workers reach tentative deal to end two-month strike

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2025 6:00 pm
1 min read
CUPE 3550 members employed by the Edmonton Public School Board protesting while on strike in January 2025. View image in full screen
CUPE 3550 members employed by the Edmonton Public School Board protesting while on strike in January 2025. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The union representing more than 4,000 school support workers says they have reached tentative deals that could end a two-month strike as early as Wednesday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says the contracts are for staff with the Edmonton Public School Board as well as the public and Catholic school boards in Fort McMurray.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Union president Rory Gill says specific details won’t be released until the settlements have been ratified by members this week. He says all three deals include pay increases and would be valid through August 2028.

Trending Now

The new contracts do not cover the thousands also on strike from the Calgary, Sturgeon, Parkland, Foothills and Black Gold school divisions. Gill says those locals will be rushing back to the negotiating table to reach a deal.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices