Sports

Stampeders get all-star Lorenzo Mauldin IV

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2025 6:39 pm
1 min read
Ottawa Redblacks defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin IV (94) sacks Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly (12) causing a fumble during first half Eastern Conference semifinal CFL football action in Toronto on Saturday, November 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Ottawa Redblacks defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin IV (94) sacks Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly (12) causing a fumble during first half Eastern Conference semifinal CFL football action in Toronto on Saturday, November 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. JFJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

CALGARY – The Calgary Stampeders acquired all-star American defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV on Sunday in a trade with the Ottawa Redblacks.

Ottawa got a fourth-round pick in the 2026 Canadian Football League draft in return.

Mauldin was an East Division and league all-star in both 2022 and 2024 and was voted the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2022.

He has accumulated 163 defensive tackles including 17 tackles for loss, 36 sacks, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, six knockdowns and 12 special-teams tackles over 84 games for Ottawa and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Since signing with the Redblacks before the 2022 season, Mauldin has appeared in 67 of a possible 68 games.

In 14 games this year, Mauldin has recorded 26 tackles including two tackles for loss, two sacks and three knockdowns.

Before coming to Canada, Mauldin played 26 games over two seasons with the New York Jets, who selected him in the third round of the 2015 National Football League draft.

He had 33 tackles, 6.5 sacks and one interception as a member of the Jets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

