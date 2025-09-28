Carney returning to Canada from U.K. trip

See more sharing options

LONDON – Prime Minister Mark Carney is returning to Ottawa after a trip to London that saw him meet with four other prime ministers and attend the Women’s Rugby World Cup final.

Carney says that his meetings with U.K, Australian, Icelandic and Spanish prime ministers on Friday is a “necessary” step in the government’s goal of lessening Canada’s economic reliance on the U.S.

While this trip did not see any new trade deals or formal announcements, Carney says that these face-to-face meetings are “crucial” to achieving Canada’s economic and defence priorities.

The Conservatives have been critical of Carney’s frequent foreign trips, saying that they aren’t generating tangible outcomes and the prime minister should be more focused on domestic issues like crime and affordability.

Carney met with infrastructure investors from Britain, Europe, Asia and Australia Saturday morning and said he is looking at how Canada can better attract global capital.

The prime minister also attended the Women’s Rugby World Cup final, where Canada lost 33-13 against the top-seeded English team Saturday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2025.