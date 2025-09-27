Oilers blank Jets 4-0 in pre-season action

See more sharing options

EDMONTON – Calvin Pickard had a 21-save shutout as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 on Friday night in NHL pre-season action.

It was the Oilers’ second consecutive win over Winnipeg, having defeated the Jets 3-2 on Tuesday.

Darnell Nurse, Josh Samanski, Noah Philp and Kasperi Kapanen scored for Edmonton (3-1-1).

Domenic DiVincentiis stopped 16-of-20 shots for Winnipeg (0-2-1).

The Oilers will next host the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Jets will welcome the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.