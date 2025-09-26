Raptors sign guard Rhoden, finalize camp roster

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jared Rhoden, the team announced Friday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With the signing, the Raptors have finalized their training camp roster which now stands at the maximum of 21 players.
The six-foot-five, 210-pound Rhoden averaged 8.4 points and 16.2 minutes in 14 games (two starts) with Charlotte and Toronto last season.
He joined the Raptors on a 10-day contract in February before signing a two-way contract.
Rhoden holds career averages of 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 14.9 minutes in 45 games with Detroit, Charlotte and Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.
