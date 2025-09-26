SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors sign guard Rhoden, finalize camp roster

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2025 8:04 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jared Rhoden, the team announced Friday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the signing, the Raptors have finalized their training camp roster which now stands at the maximum of 21 players.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘I love you Toronto’: Masai Ujiri speaks for the first time since Raptors departure'
‘I love you Toronto’: Masai Ujiri speaks for the first time since Raptors departure
Story continues below advertisement

The six-foot-five, 210-pound Rhoden averaged 8.4 points and 16.2 minutes in 14 games (two starts) with Charlotte and Toronto last season.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He joined the Raptors on a 10-day contract in February before signing a two-way contract.

Rhoden holds career averages of 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 14.9 minutes in 45 games with Detroit, Charlotte and Toronto.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices