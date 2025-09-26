Talks to resume between BCGEU and government on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. General Employees’ Union said talks will resume with the government on Monday, Sept. 29.

This comes after BCGEU members have been on strike for four weeks and thousands of workers have been on picket lines across the province.

On Friday, the strike increased, with workers walking off the job at 17 additional BC Liquor Stores across the province, as well as at the Ministry of Attorney General.

Friday’s action brings the total number of liquor stores on strike to 77 and more than 15,000 members of the public service engaged in job action across the province, according to the BCGEU.

The union held a solidarity rally in Victoria on Friday morning, including representatives from the Professional Employees Association (PEA), the Hospital Employees’ Union (HEU), the Health Sciences Association (HSA), the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and the BC Nurses’ Union (BCNU).

“This is what solidarity looks like,” Paul Finch, BCGEU president and chair of the public service bargaining committee, said on Friday.

“When unions come together, we demonstrate our collective power and remind government that public sector workers are serious, committed, and united in their demand for fairness.”

Finch said the government has reached out to the union, saying it has a new offer.

According to the BCGEU, this is the longest public service strike in B.C.’s history.

The union says it is asking for an 8.25 per cent pay hike. The province says it offered a 4.5 per cent increase in wages and cost-of-living increases over two years.