Montreal-area police urge calm ahead of events in honour of slain teen Nooran Rezayi

Police on Montreal’s South Shore are urging for calm ahead of protests planned to honour the 15-year-old boy shot and killed by police last weekend.

A senior officer with Longueuil, Que., police told reporters Friday that the force has information suggesting this weekend’s events may be co-opted by those seeking confrontations with officers.

Fifteen-year-old Nooran Rezayi was shot dead by police on Sunday after officers responded to a 911 call about a group of armed young people in a public place in Longueuil.

View image in full screen Insp. Gino Iannone speaks to reporters outside the Longueuil, Que., police headquarters south of Montreal on Friday Sept. 26, 2025. Iannone was urging calm ahead of planned protests this weekend in honour of slain 15-year-old Nooran Rezayi, killed during an intervention with police on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sidhartha Banerjee

Quebec’s independent police watchdog says the only gun seized at the scene belonged to the officer who shot the teenager.

The watchdog says the officer involved in the shooting is on an indefinite sick leave.

Insp. Gino Iannone says he’s hopeful the gatherings will take place in a respectful and calm manner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.