National

Canada

Montreal’s Concordia celebrates ‘landmark’ fundraising year amid funding challenges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2025 9:17 am
1 min read
Concordia Montreal View image in full screen
Concordia University is seen in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. McGill and Concordia Universities are suing the Quebec government over its decision to hike tuition for out-of-province students by 30 per cent. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Montreal’s Concordia University is celebrating what it’s calling a landmark fundraising year, even as it faces an unprecedented financial crunch it blames on government policies.

The university says its Campaign for Concordia: Next-Gen Now campaign has raised more than $365 million, surpassing its $350-million goal.

The news comes as the school’s overall revenues are projected to decline year-over-year for the first time ever, according to a June budget update.

University president Graham Carr has blamed the situation in part on a decline in international student enrolment due to restrictive immigration policies and the fallout from an out-of-province tuition hike that was later overturned by Quebec Superior Court.

Carr said today that the success of the fundraising campaign demonstrates the determination of donors who are eager to support the university’s mission.

The school says the funds will go to scholarships and bursaries, research, programs, experiential learning, campus improvements and other initiatives.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

