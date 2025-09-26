Peachland wildfire: 325 on evacuation order, more than 1,000 on evacuation alert

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A wildfire burning near Peachland forced the evacuation of 325 properties on Thursday evening.

The Munro Lake wildfire is burning out of control and is currently about 70 hectares in size.

It is believed to be human-caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Ground crews, helicopters and structure protection personnel are all responding to the blaze.

The BC Wildfire Service says fire behaviour increased on Thursday afternoon due to the wind and dry conditions.

More than 1,000 properties are on evacuation alert and residents must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

“Are we worried? Of course, you’re always worried about those things,” Peachland’s Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said.

Story continues below advertisement

“But as I said, you have full faith in your firefighters; they’ve trained for this, our emergency services are trained for this and our staff are trained for this.”