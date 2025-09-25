Menu

Sports

Elks say owner Thompson has died at 65

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2025 7:47 pm
1 min read
EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks say team owner Larry Thompson has died.

He was 65.

The Elks say Thompson died today due to complications from surgery. No additional details were released.

Thompson became the club’s first private owner in August 2024.

The team had been community-owned since the club was founded in 1949.

Team president and CEO Chris Morris says Thompson’s impact across the entire organization was profound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

