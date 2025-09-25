Elks say owner Thompson has died at 65

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks say team owner Larry Thompson has died.

He was 65.

The Elks say Thompson died today due to complications from surgery. No additional details were released.

Thompson became the club’s first private owner in August 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

The team had been community-owned since the club was founded in 1949.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Team president and CEO Chris Morris says Thompson’s impact across the entire organization was profound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2025.