Philpot twins set for second CFL matchup

MONTREAL – Colleen Purcell is torn over who to cheer for — quite literally.

The mother of twins Tyson and Jalen Philpot had a split jersey made to support her pass-catching sons equally during the CFL off-season.

Exciting as it is to see the sibling receivers compete on the same field, Purcell says there’s a level of angst when her boys are on opposing teams.

“Not the funnest game to attend,” she said with a laugh. “It’s really hard to cheer for any one team … you just have to cheer the whole game. It’s difficult.”

Tyson and Jalen have both played in the CFL since 2022, but even in a nine-team league, chances to face each other have been rare.

The 25-year-olds from Delta, B.C., will meet for only the second time — out of eight possible matchups — when Tyson’s Montreal Alouettes host Jalen’s Calgary Stampeders on Friday.

Drafted four picks apart out of the University of Calgary, they’ve embraced their personal rivalry, but injuries have largely kept it from playing out on the field.

After Jalen missed their first possible matchup as rookies, a hamstring injury sidelined him for the entire 2023 season. The twins finally met on July 6, 2024, in Montreal — a 30-26 Alouettes win — a month before Tyson went down with a season-ending foot injury.

The brothers have faced their share of setbacks, but have both become starters who flash the potential to be dominant in the CFL.

Jalen, taken four picks earlier by Calgary in the 2022 draft, has 543 receiving yards on 38 receptions this season.

Tyson, meanwhile, made the game-winning touchdown catch in the 2023 Grey Cup and was named the championship game’s outstanding Canadian. He’s also had explosive outings this season, including a career-high 238 yards and two scores in Montreal’s 48-31 win over league-leading Saskatchewan on Sept. 13.

“Tyson right now has got an advantage,” said their father, Cory Philpot, a former running back and 1994 Grey Cup winner with the B.C. Lions.

“He’s won a Grey Cup. Calgary’s lost to Montreal. It’d be nice to see a 1-1.”

Cory arrived in Montreal from Vancouver on Thursday, joined by eight family members from Georgia and Florida. Like Purcell, they’ll sit in the Molson Stadium stands Friday to cheer on the brothers.

Tyson said the family planned to have dinner Thursday night, with the conversations likely to stray away from the game.

“Usually no football gets talked about because it gets so competitive,” he said at Olympic Stadium on Thursday. “My dad likes to stir the pot, he’s always talking a little bit of trash.”

Cory didn’t deny it.

“I’m going to stir the pot and make sure that, hey, they both got to come out and play,” he said in a phone interview.

Cory then recalled seeing a photoshopped image on his TV of Tyson next to him in the front seat of a car, with Jalen in the back.

“‘Hey, Jalen, it’s your chance to sit in the front seat,'” Cory said. “It’s time for Jalen to get a chance to get in that front seat, so he’s got to come bring his game too. And Tyson’s going to bring his game. I mean, he’s back and he’s hungry.

“We are very, very competitive. The boys got it from me. We’ve always been competitive and it’s always challenges and bragging rights.”

Both Tyson and Jalen will have their No. 1 quarterbacks throwing to them Friday.

Davis Alexander — who can set a CFL record with nine straight wins to begin a career — returns for Montreal (7-7) after missing eight games with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Vernon Adams Jr. will be under centre for Calgary (8-5) despite a back injury suffered in last week’s loss to the B.C. Lions.

The Alouettes edged the Stampeders 23-21 in their previous meeting on July 24, though Tyson missed that game with a knee issue. The silver lining for their mom? Less stress in the stands.

“That made it a little bit easier,” she said over the phone. “But you still want to cheer for the team because despite Tyson not playing, you still want the team to do well.”

And while mom will be wearing a mix of Tyson’s No. 6 and Jalen’s No. 85 on Friday, Tyson says dad is picking a side.

“Dad will be in all Montreal gear,” he said. “He always reps the city that he comes in, and I’m sure the other family (members) will too.

“Just extra motivation for Jalen to come here and get a win in Montreal.”

Cory laughed when told of Tyson’s comments. Turns out he’ll be wearing a split jersey of his own.

“I’ve got a half-and-half jersey,” he said. “One’s got Calgary colours and one’s got the Montreal colours.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2025.