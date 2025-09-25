Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in car vs. bike crash that killed 13-year-old boy in Mill Woods

More than a year after a boy was hit and left to die on a road in southeast Edmonton, police have identified a suspect and issued a Canada-wide warrant.
Abraham Alfonso Chavez, 41, is wanted for manslaughter, dangerous driving causing death, hit and run causing death and unlawfully causing bodily harm.
The blue 2017 Mazda sedan he is believed to have been driving was found earlier this year at a repair shop in Edmonton — a discovery police said was thanks to tips from the public.
Police did not say which auto body shop it was found at, but did note repairs had not yet been made to the vehicle, which was heavily damaged on its front end and driver’s side.
The fatal crash on May 29, 2024 happened at around 4 a.m. along 34th Avenue between Mill Woods Road East and 48th Street.
Adam ‘AJ’ Edhi was riding his bike to his girlfriend’s house before school — a visit he made almost every morning, his family said — when he was struck.
His mom previously told Global News AJ had fallen asleep on Tuesday night and didn’t get a chance to visit his girlfriend, Mylie Parsons, whom Lynch described as “the best thing that ever happened” to her son.
Early that morning, AJ hopped on his bike to visit Mylie before school. He was on the phone with his girlfriend’s sister when he was hit by a car around 4:05 a.m.
The driver of the car fled the scene.
The sister called his mom, who got out of bed and rushed to the scene to find police and EMS already there.
Life-saving efforts were made, but AJ was pronounced dead at the scene in Mill Woods.
Chavez is four feet nine inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and a short, black goatee. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 17.
The court system said Chavez has an lengthy criminal history. In addition to the fatal collision, he is also wanted by police for mischief (damage under $5,000) from an incident in June 2023.
The accused had previously been charged in 2021 with drug trafficking and possession of stolen property, however those charges were withdrawn a year later.
Anyone with information about the collision or who knows where Chavez is is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.
Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.
