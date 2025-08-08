Menu

Crime

Car that killed boy in Mill Woods hit and run found at Edmonton auto body shop

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 8, 2025 3:20 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Teenager killed in Mill Woods hit and run was riding bike to see girlfriend before school'
Teenager killed in Mill Woods hit and run was riding bike to see girlfriend before school
Adam 'AJ' Edhi was doing what he did every morning — going to visit his girlfriend before school — but he never made it. The 13-year-old boy was killed in a hit and run in southeast Edmonton. Kabi Moulitharan spoke to his grieving mother about his senseless death. – May 31, 2024
More than a year after a 13-year-old boy was hit and left to die on a road in southeast Edmonton, police have found the vehicle believed to have been involved.

The fatal crash happened at around 4 a.m. along 34th Avenue between Mill Woods Road East and 48th Street on May 29, 2024.

Adam ‘AJ’ Edhi was riding his bike to his girlfriend’s house before school — a visit he made almost every morning, his family said — when he was struck.

His mom previously told Global News AJ had fallen asleep on Tuesday night and didn’t get a chance to visit his girlfriend, Mylie Parsons, whom Lynch described as “the best thing that ever happened” to her son.

Adam “AJ” Edhi (L) and his girlfriend, Mylie Parsons. View image in full screen
Adam “AJ” Edhi (L) and his girlfriend, Mylie Parsons. Courtesy / Jessica Lynch

Early Wednesday morning, AJ hopped on his bike to visit Mylie before school. He was on the phone with his girlfriend’s sister when he was hit by a car around 4:05 a.m.

The driver of the car fled the scene.

The sister called his mom, who got out of bed and rushed to the scene to find police and EMS already there. Life-saving efforts were made, but AJ was pronounced dead at the scene in Mill Woods.

For more than a year, investigators have been searching for the blue 2017 Mazda sedan that hit the boy, and now they believe it has been found.

Police issued a news release about the fatal collision on May 29, 2024. A year later, a second release was issued on July 2, after police released video footage of the suspect vehicle as well as a plea for additional tips from the public.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton mother pleads for hit-and-run suspect to turn themselves in 1 year after son’s death'
Edmonton mother pleads for hit-and-run suspect to turn themselves in 1 year after son’s death

The Edmonton Police Service said thanks to tips from the public, they located the suspect vehicle at a repair shop in Edmonton.

“As our investigation into this fatal hit-and-run collision continues, we are encouraged by the new evidence we have obtained through locating and seizing the suspect Mazda 3,” said acting Sgt. Chris Deslaurier with the major collision investigation unit.

“Our focus remains on bringing a matter of resolution to this young man’s family. We believe there are members of the public who have valuable information that will continue to assist us with our investigative efforts.

“If you have any information about the collision or the driver of this vehicle, please contact us immediately.”

"If you have any information about the collision or the driver of this vehicle, please contact us immediately."

For investigative purposes, police said the time and location of the car’s recovery are not being shared at this time.

While the car was at the shop, repairs had not yet been made to the vehicle, which was heavily damaged on its front end and driver’s side.

A blue, 2017 Mazda sedan involved a hit-and-run collision that left 13-year-old Adam 'AJ' Edhi dead in Mill Woods on May 29, 2024 was later found in an Edmonton autobody shop. View image in full screen
A blue 2017 Mazda sedan involved in a hit and run that left 13-year-old Adam ‘AJ’ Edhi dead in Mill Woods on May 29, 2024, was later found in an Edmonton auto body shop. Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

