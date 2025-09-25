2 found dead in house fire north of Calgary, RCMP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Olds RCMP said two people are dead after a house fire on Wednesday in the small Alberta community of Torrington, located about 160 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

Emergency crews were called out to the fire on 1 Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived on scene, the house was engulfed with flames and the Torrington Fire Department called for assistance from several neighbouring fire divisions.

When it was safe to enter the residence, firefighters discovered there were two deceased residents inside the home, who have been identified as a 57-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman.

A autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, but the RCMP said the fire is not considered suspicious.