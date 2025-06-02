Menu

Crime

Edmonton homicide detectives investigate after body found at site of house fire

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 2, 2025 10:51 am
Edmonton police are investigating after a body was found in a home that caught fire in the area of 120 Avenue and 77 Street on June 1, 2025. View image in full screen
Edmonton police are investigating after a body was found in a home that caught fire in the area of 120 Avenue and 77 Street on June 1, 2025. Eric Beck/Global News
A body was found inside a home that caught fire in Edmonton over the weekend and police said the death is being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in the area of 120 Avenue and 77 Street early Sunday morning. In a news release, police said they were contacted by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services at 2:47 a.m. and emergency crews found a person’s body inside. They did not say how old the victim is believed to have been but noted he was a male.

Police said homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident or who has camera footage of the area around 120 Avenue and 77 Street between about 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Sunday is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

