Blue Jays fans grab ALDS tickets, no rush on WC

TORONTO – Fans showed their hope in the Toronto Blue Jays securing a spot in the American League Division Series when playoff tickets went on sale Thursday.

All three potential home games of the ALDS sold out, with Games 1 and 2 selling out within 30 minutes of single-game tickets being made available on Ticketmaster. Game 3 sold out in under 90 minutes.

Tickets for the 100 sections at Rogers Centre went for as high as $618.70 for the ALDS games, with $86.25 being the cheapest price in the 500s.

Meanwhile, tickets for the AL Wild Card games hung around, with most of the seats in 500 sections and even some in the 100 and 200 sections available.

Tickets in the 100 sections went for as high as $599.15 for wild-card games, while the cheapest ticket went for $77.05.

On the other hand, resale prices on StubHub saw $2,425 for a ticket in section 26 and $142 in section 522 for the wild card. On SeatGeek, prices went as high as $25,830 for suite 400, $549 for section 126 and as low as $162 for section 536.

As for the ALDS, prices went up to $2,859 for a ticket in section 21 and as low as $344 for section 533 on StubHub. Meanwhile, SeatGeek had tickets as high as $26,279 for suite 400, $3,137 for section 32 and as low as $132 for section 536.

Fans who hold full or quarter-season ticket memberships were guaranteed a seat in the ballpark during playoff games. The sale included the maximum number of potential games to be played at Rogers Centre during the first two rounds of the post-season.

Toronto clinched its first post-season berth since 2023 on Sunday, with an 8-5 win over Kansas City. The Blue Jays last hosted a playoff series in 2022, having lost the best-of-three wild card round to Seattle that year.

The exact number of post-season home games will depend on the Blue Jays’ seeding. The Blue Jays are tied with the New York Yankees atop the American League and American League East standings heading into Thursday’s games.

A top finish would mean a bye to the ALDS. They would host a three-game wild-card series if they finished with the third-best record among division winners or the top wild-card spot.

Finishing out of the top wild-card spot is still in play, meaning the Jays would play a wild-card series on the road.

The post-season sale comes as Ticketmaster, the platform used by the Blue Jays for ticket sales, has come under fire in the United States for allegedly inflating prices and allowing high resale costs around big events.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2025.