Canada

N.S. government says newly introduced bill will reduce red tape, encourage business

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2025 3:08 pm
1 min read
The Nova Scotia government is introducing a bill it says would eliminate red tape and encourage business activity, particularly in the natural resources sector.

Tim Halman, who serves as both Minister of Service Efficiency and Environment, introduced the bill in the legislative chamber today.

Halman says the bill would streamline and clarify approval processes for industrial projects without weakening environmental protections.

The bill could require provincial officials to create and implement a “red-tape reduction action plan” that includes targets to speed up the approval of a natural resources development permit.

The bill also proposes new tools that could allow provincial officials to remove fees associated with mineral resources projects.

Halman says Nova Scotia can safely develop natural resources without threatening the environment, and this bill is part of that effort.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

