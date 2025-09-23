Trump says Ukraine could win back all land from Russia with EU, NATO help

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he believes Ukraine can win back all the territory it has lost to Russia, a dramatic shift from his earlier suggestions that Kyiv should make concessions in order to secure peace.

Trump stated his new position on the war he has struggled to end, despite vowing to do so, in a social media post soon after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not?”

Story continues below advertisement

He said Russia “has been fighting aimlessly” in a war “that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win,” calling Moscow “a paper tiger.”

“Putin and Russia are in BIG economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act,” Trump continued.

“In any event, I wish both countries well. We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them. Good luck to all!”

Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday co-hosted an event at the UN with Zelenskyy focused on securing the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia during the war.

More to come…