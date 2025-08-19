Ukraine hopeful Canada will ‘actively’ be part of future security guarantee

Send this page to someone via email

Ukraine would like to see Canada “actively participating” in future security guarantees as part of a long-term peace deal to end the Russian war, a top diplomat said Tuesday as allies began discussing what such a plan could look like.

Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday joined a virtual meeting to discuss next steps for securing peace in Ukraine with European and other international leaders, including those who participated in Monday’s talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. NATO military chiefs are set to continue that conversation in a meeting on Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister affirmed Canada’s steadfast commitment to supporting these efforts – reinforced by further diplomatic engagement, continued military and economic pressure on Russia to end its aggression, and close co-ordination with President Zelenskyy on the development of robust and credible security guarantees, as well as further military and financial support for Ukraine,” a readout of Tuesday’s meeting from Carney’s office said.

Story continues below advertisement

It made no mention of what Canada might specifically contribute to a future security guarantee.

The flurry of diplomacy has Ukraine feeling hopeful that the stage is being set for an end to Russian hostilities after more than three years of war — so long as the country’s long-term future is secured with help from its allies.

“I would say that we are cautiously optimistic, but not naive,” Oleh Nikolenko, who serves as Ukraine’s consul general in Toronto, told Global News in an interview.

“There are so many crucial things at stake right now, and everything that is coming out from Russia must be taken with a large grain of salt … but the meetings have been constructive.”

2:20 Trump, Zelenskyy, European leaders meet for talks to end Ukraine war

Zelenskyy told reporters in Washington after his meeting with Trump and European leaders that security guarantees for Kyiv will likely be worked out by allied partners within 10 days.

Story continues below advertisement

French President Emmanuel Macron told NBC News in an interview that it will be “very important” to finalize those details before a future trilateral meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin “to put Ukraine in a situation to negotiate.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The White House said Tuesday that planning was underway for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin within the next two weeks, which will be followed by a trilateral meeting with Trump “if necessary.”

Macron said the next few days of discussion among the so-called “coalition of the willing” will be focused on “who is willing to do what” to ensure Ukraine’s security, and specifically mentioned Canada among the countries potentially taking part.

Nikolenko said Ukraine would welcome Canada’s involvement.

“Canada has been actively involved in the discussions that are happening,” Nikolenko said.

“Of course, we would like to see Canada actively participating in the security guarantees architecture. To which extent, in which format, what kind of support Canada can provide, this is to be discussed further.”

A joint statement from Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and her Nordic counterparts on Tuesday following meetings in Finland said the countries “are ready to play an active role in combining the efforts of the Coalition of the Willing with those of the United States to ensure the strength and credibility of these security guarantees.”

Story continues below advertisement

“There must be no limitations on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries,” the statement said.

2:56 Carney praises US stance on Ukraine security guarantees following Trump-Putin summit

Canada has committed $6.5 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of 2022, the federal government says. That number includes over $2 billion in aid announced by Carney at the G7 summit in Alberta in June, which Zelenskyy attended.

Carney has undertaken efforts to boost Canada’s military, including pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces members and increases in defence spending.

Yet the military still currently faces employment and equipment shortages, and has struggled to boost its NATO-affiliated battalion force in Latvia to a larger brigade.

Global News has asked Defence Minister David McGuinty’s office and the department what Canada would be willing to contribute to a future Ukraine security guarantee.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for McGuinty said the minister is not taking part in Wednesday’s meeting of NATO military leaders.

U.S. air force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, who also oversees all NATO operations in Europe, will brief the defence chiefs for NATO countries on the status of Ukraine peace and security negotiations as well as “the current security environment,” Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chairman of NATO’s military committee, posted on X on Tuesday.

A readout of Tuesday’s coalition meeting from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office said planning teams will meet with U.S. officials in the coming days “to further strengthen plans to deliver robust security guarantees and prepare for the deployment of a reassurance force if the hostilities ended.”

“The leaders also discussed how further pressure – including through sanctions – could be placed on Putin until he showed he was ready to take serious action to end his illegal invasion,” the readout said.

Russia has explicitly ruled out allowing NATO troops in Ukraine, but Trump said Monday that Putin is open to the presence of western troops in Ukraine as part of a larger, Europe-led security guarantee that ensures Russia doesn’t invade again.

5:55 Easy for Putin to ‘manipulate’ Trump as stance changes on Russia-Ukraine ceasefire: expert

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Trump said European nations “are willing to put people on the ground” and the U.S. is “willing to help them with things, especially, probably, if you talk about by air because nobody has stuff we have.”

Story continues below advertisement

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed in a briefing later on Tuesday that air support was “an option and a possibility” being looked at, and reaffirmed that Trump has ruled out deploying U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine.

Nikolenko said security guarantees are “a key element of any further mechanisms which will lead to lasting peace for Ukraine.”

What that looks like will depend on the capabilities of each coalition partner, he added.

“At the end of the day, there should be a mechanism that will ensure Ukraine’s security,” he said.

Ukraine is also looking to secure a US$90-billion arms deal that will see Kyiv buy American weapons and other equipment with European financial backing as part of a future security guarantee. Nikolenko said Ukraine will also generate revenues for its economy and military through domestic drone production and sales to the U.S. and other partners.

All of the discussions are aimed at both ending the current war and ensuring another invasion by Russia cannot happen, he said.

“Putin has proved that you cannot trust him until we see what his real actions are,” he said. “So promises and talks are one thing, but (actions are) another thing.”