Convicted sex offender Randall Hopley released from custody, living in Vancouver again

Vancouver police are warning the public that Randall Peter Hopley, who has been convicted of sexual assault and abduction of persons under 14 years, has been released from custody and is living in Vancouver.

On his previous statutory release, Hopley was suspended due to breaching his conditions.

Vancouver police believe compelling reasons exist to warn the public that he poses a high risk to the public and a high risk of breaching his conditions again.

Now 60, Hopley has been released to reside at the same Downtown Eastside halfway house he disappeared from 22 months ago.

“Hopley was released on a recalculated statutory release date, which is mandated by law,” Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin said on Monday.

In November 2023, Hopley was on a long-term supervision order when he left the Salvation Army Harbour Light and cut off his ankle monitor, sparking a 10-day Canada-wide manhunt.

It ended when Hopley turned himself in because he was cold, he told police.

In 2011, Hopley kidnapped a three-year-old boy in Sparwood and held him for four days in a cabin before returning him to his family home.

In 1985, Hopley was convicted of sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy.

In 2022, Hopley breached his conditions by attending a Vancouver library and accessing the internet on a public computer, while children’s story time was taking place nearby.

“The public has every right to be concerned, to be frustrated and ask those hard questions: why is a person like Randall Hopley, who clearly can’t abide by his release conditions, why is he being released back into the public?” Visintin said.

Hopley is bound by the following court-imposed conditions:

Not to be in, near, or around places where children under the age of 16 are likely to congregate such as daycares, elementary and secondary schools, parks, playgrounds, swimming pools and recreation centres.

Not to be in the presence of any children under the age of 16.

Obey a daily curfew from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Not to have direct or indirect contact with victims or their family members.

Not to purchase, acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material in any form.

Not to own, use or possess a computer or any technological device that would allow unsupervised access to the internet.

Reside at a designated community-based residential facility approved by the Correctional Service of Canada.

Investigators from the Vancouver police’s High Risk Offender Unit will work with Correctional Service Canada to monitor Hopley, and ask anyone who sees him breaching his release conditions to call 911.

