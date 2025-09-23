Foul play suspected in disappearance of B.C. mother last seen in February

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a B.C. mother who vanished near 100 Mile House earlier this year may have met with foul play, and the North District Major Crime Unit (NDMCU) is now leading the investigation into her suspicious disappearance.

In a news release issued by Mounties on Monday, the Montréal-based sister of 51-year-old Jennifer Provencal made a plea for new information and tips that could lead to answers for her family, while speaking about her missing sister in the past tense.

“I miss the long calls that I would have with Jennifer on the phone and hearing the love that she had for her sons, she loved being a mom,” said Johanne Provencal in an edited video message provided by RCMP.

RCMP confirm the last known sighting of Jennifer was in Forest Grove, B.C., a small, unincorporated community off Highway 97, on February 5.

According to Provencal’s family, the mother of three was last seen at home by her husband that morning.

Later that month, Johanne Provencal said she called and left a message for Jennifer on her land line in Forest Grove.

In April, Johanne said she called again and was eventually able to connect with Jennifer’s husband, who told her he had not seen his wife since the couple had an argument on February 5.

Johanne said she immediately reported her sister missing to RCMP, who confirm Provencal was reported missing on April 21.

Four days later on April 25, police issued a news release urging anyone with information on Provencal’s whereabouts to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

A second press release was issued June 3, asking anyone who may have seen Provencal or knew where she may be to contact 100 Mile House RCMP.

“With the circumstances of her going missing, I’m sad to say that I don’t think Jennifer is alive and so now I am thinking about finding her, finding her remains,” said her sister in the RCMP video.

Global News has reached out to Jennifer Provencal’s husband for comment.

Police said they are exploring all avenues in the search for Provencal and believe there are people with critical information who have not yet spoken to investigators.

“While her disappearance is suspicious, we have not given up hope in locating her and finding answers for her loved ones,” Cpl. David Bandurak said in the Sept. 22 news release.

Nearly three weeks earlier on Sept. 2, Global News asked RCMP if foul play was suspected in Provencal’s disappearance and did not receive a response.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP was not available for an interview Monday.

Johanne Provencal is pleading with those who know where Jennifer is or what happened to her, to lead them to her location.

“I just want one more day with my sister, even if that means my sister’s remains and bringing together the people who loved her,” said Johanne Provencal.

“Just one more day like a dignified last day that’s filled with love.”