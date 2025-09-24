SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Canada

Blue Jays fans ate 826K hot dogs during 2025 ‘Loonie Dogs’ nights, team says

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 24, 2025 9:37 am
2 min read
Toronto Blue Jays fans can eat.

During Tuesday’s home game against the Boston Red Sox, which was the last “Loonie Dogs” night of the year, attendees at the Rogers Centre scarfed down 92,896 $1 hot dogs – bringing the season total to 826,308 franks consumed during those nights.

As the name indicates, the Blue Jays put hot dogs on sale for $1 every time the team plays a Tuesday game at Rogers Centre.

Last year, fans ate 727,819 Loonie Dogs – a record that was surpassed on the second-last $1 hot-dog night this year. On Sept. 9, 86,615 franks were consumed – bringing the season total to 733,412.

Also this season, Jays fans set a record for most Loonie Dogs consumed in one night.

On Aug. 26, 96,633 franks were eaten, surpassing the 84,731 record set on July 22. The previous single-game record before 2025 was 76,627, set on Aug. 29, 2023.

On the 12 Loonie Dogs night this year, the team said the average $1 hot dogs consumed per night was 75,119. That average last year was 55,986.

Playoff-bound Jays have 5 regular season games left

Sitting first in the American League (AL) East, the Jays ended up losing to the Red Sox 4-1 Tuesday while the second-place New York Yankees completed a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Chicago White Sox.

The Yankees’ win narrowed Toronto’s lead in the AL East to just one game, with five games left in the regular season, although the Blue Jays hold the tiebreaker over New York.

While the Jays are already playoff bound, seeding matters: the top two division winners get a bye to the AL Division Series.

Story continues below advertisement

If the Jays don’t get a bye, they will play in the AL Wild Card Series – where they are winless in their last three playoff appearances.

The Jays’ magic number to clinch the division is still at four, meaning four Toronto wins, four Yankees losses, or a combination of both, will give them that crown.

Tuesday’s loss to Boston was the first game in a six-game homestand at Rogers Centre to close out the regular season.

Max Scherzer will get the start for Toronto on Wednesday in the second game of the three-game series with the Red Sox. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m.

— with files from The Canadian Press

