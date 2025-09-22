Menu

Canada

Alberta man convicted of sex assaults gets parole

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2025 5:52 pm
1 min read
Matthew McKnight and his mother walk into court in Edmonton on Friday, July 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
Matthew McKnight and his mother walk into court in Edmonton on Friday, July 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF
EDMONTON – A former Edmonton nightclub consultant convicted of sexually assaulting five women has been granted full parole.

The Parole Board of Canada says Matthew McKnight has shown a willingness to live a pro-social life and to avoid behaviours that put him at risk of reoffending.

McKnight was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to 11 years.

Court heard he met most of the women in bars and assaulted them at his apartment.

Several victims told court that they have had nightmares, thoughts of suicide and anxiety since they were attacked.

The board says McKnight, 38, must not consume drugs or alcohol, contact victims, enter bars and liquor stores, avoid the Edmonton area and report all relationships and friendships with women to his parole supervisor.

“The Board reviewed and considered the letters of support provided in relation to this review,” reads the recent decision by the board.

“The letters indicate you have consistently demonstrated your commitment to personal change and growth. You are noted to have been extremely open, honest and remorseful for the harm you caused.

“You are further credited with having shown a willingness to live a pro-social life and to avoid behaviours that would place you at risk of reoffending.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

