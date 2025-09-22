Alberta man convicted of sex assaults gets parole

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

EDMONTON – A former Edmonton nightclub consultant convicted of sexually assaulting five women has been granted full parole.

The Parole Board of Canada says Matthew McKnight has shown a willingness to live a pro-social life and to avoid behaviours that put him at risk of reoffending.

McKnight was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to 11 years.

Court heard he met most of the women in bars and assaulted them at his apartment.

Story continues below advertisement

Several victims told court that they have had nightmares, thoughts of suicide and anxiety since they were attacked.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The board says McKnight, 38, must not consume drugs or alcohol, contact victims, enter bars and liquor stores, avoid the Edmonton area and report all relationships and friendships with women to his parole supervisor.

“The Board reviewed and considered the letters of support provided in relation to this review,” reads the recent decision by the board.

“The letters indicate you have consistently demonstrated your commitment to personal change and growth. You are noted to have been extremely open, honest and remorseful for the harm you caused.

“You are further credited with having shown a willingness to live a pro-social life and to avoid behaviours that would place you at risk of reoffending.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2025.