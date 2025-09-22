Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario NDP leader shakes up top advisers after low support at party convention

By Colin D'Mello & Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 22, 2025 2:30 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario election: Marit Stiles thanks supporters as NDP projected to be official opposition once again'
Ontario election: Marit Stiles thanks supporters as NDP projected to be official opposition once again
Marit Stiles thanks supporters as NDP projected to be official opposition once again – Feb 28, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles dismissed her chief of staff and principal secretary, Global News has learned, after a chaotic party convention that delivered lukewarm support.

In the wake of a diminished electoral result during the snap campaign in February, Stiles faced caucus and party members during a three-day convention in Niagara Falls.

While Stiles was expected to receive fulsome endorsement of her leadership, the leader of the Official Opposition was backed by just 68 per cent of NDP voters at the event — high enough to claim two-thirds support, but low enough to be viewed as problematic for the leader.

Multiple sources told Global News the low result — which triggered an emergency caucus meeting on Saturday — was intended to be a message to Stiles that party members were expecting change within the senior leadership ranks.

Story continues below advertisement

“There were some missteps,” an NDP source told Global News. “It became one of those situations where you realize that some of the staff didn’t have a handle on things that they should have.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sources said a driving factor was the election result, in which the NDP netted less than one million votes provincewide and dropped from 31 seats to 27. The Ontario Liberals, by contrast, received 1.5 million votes but were left with 14 seats.

The senior leadership team, sources said, lacked the necessary experience to mount an effective campaign against Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives.

Trending Now

Sources said Stiles’ team was “shocked” by the result, and then faced caucus members for a “confronting” conversation over what they felt needed to change.

While the NDP caucus appeared on stage to support Stiles, sources said they also expected quick-paced changes from the leader.

Over the weekend Stiles ousted her two top advisers before the NDP convention was over as a signal to caucus and party members that she intended to deliver the change they were demanding.

A source close to Stiles, however, suggested the two staffers had discussed their resignations with the leader before the convention took place as part of a “planned transition.”

Stiles has yet to announce who will take over the positions.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices