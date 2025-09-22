Trump hails Charlie Kirk a ‘martyr’ as thousands attend memorial service

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed Charlie Kirk as an “American hero” and a “martyr” during a speech delivered to a packed stadium of supporters who had gathered to memorialize the late conservative activist and advance his legacy on Sunday.

The memorial service for Kirk, who was shot and killed during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, was also attended by prominent right-wing political figures, including Vice-President JD Vance, senior administration officials and young conservative allies shaped by the late 31-year-old’s movement.

The service took place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

“He’s a martyr now for America’s freedom,” Trump told the crowd. “I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie. And neither now will history. He did what was right for our nation.”

Speakers at the service highlighted Kirk’s strong Christian faith and his conviction that young conservatives should marry, have children and pass on their religious values to future generations.

Vance told mourners that the best way to honour Kirk was by continuing his mission to push U.S. politics further to the right.

“For Charlie, we will remember that it is better to stand on our feet defending the United States of America and defending the truth than it is to die on our knees,” Vance said.

“My friends, for Charlie, we must remember that he is a hero to the United States of America. And he is a martyr for the Christian faith.”

Kirk’s killing has catalyzed a fierce debate about violence and free speech during a period of heated political discord in the U.S.

According to The Associated Press, the memorial oscillated tonally between a mega-church service and a political rally.

Worship leader Chris Tomlin opened the event, which lasted more than five hours, and was later joined by other notable figures in contemporary Christian music, including Brandon Lake and Phil Wickham.

Near the end, as Trump took the stage, Lee Greenwood sang a live rendition of the president’s campaign walk-on song, “God Bless the U.S.A.”

Tight security measures were in place to ensure the safety of guests and speakers, who addressed the crowd from behind bulletproof glass, the AP said, adding that the 63,400-seat stadium was packed with attendees dressed in red, white and blue.

Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, who last week was named the new CEO of Turning Point USA, said in a tearful address that she forgave the man who is charged with killing her husband.

“My husband, Charlie, he wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life,” she said. “I forgive him.”

Tyler Robinson, 22, from Utah, is charged with aggravated murder in the killing of Kirk.

In addition to the capital murder charge, Robinson was also charged with felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, punishable by up to life in prison, witness tampering, commission of a violent offence in the presence of a child and obstructing justice, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Trump closed the ceremony by stating that Kirk “did not hate his opponents” but “wanted the best for them,” a quality he said he does not share with the late conservative activist.

“That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent, and I don’t want the best for them,” Trump said. “I’m sorry, I am sorry, Erika.”

Trump targets the ‘radical left’

Trump has pointed fingers at the “radical left” for Kirk’s death and has threatened to go after liberal organizations or individuals who he believes are speaking critically of Kirk or celebrating his killing.

Last week, he said he would designate antifa a terrorist organization and is ordering investigations into those who allegedly fund the group.

According to CBS News, antifa is not an actual body but a loose term referring to anti-fascist activists with mostly left-leaning political affiliations. It’s not generally thought to be a financially backed, highly organized collective.

Last week, ABC suspended indefinitely Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show over on-air comments he made about Kirk’s killing.

During the service, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller implied that those who opposed Kirk’s beliefs were enemies of the state.

“You have no idea the dragon you have awakened, you have no idea how determined we will be to save this civilization, to save the West, to save this republic,” he said.

Former Department of Government Efficiency head and tech billionaire Elon Musk was spotted sitting beside Trump during the ceremony.

Various speakers, including Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, expressed awe at Kirk’s ability to enter what many viewed as the lion’s den to make the conservative case.

Kirk, who made a name for himself debating students on college campuses, at times made statements that some called racist, misogynistic, anti-immigrant and transphobic.

Such accusations have drawn backlash from some conservatives who view the criticism as cherry-picking a few select moments to insult the legacy of someone they see as an inspirational conservative leader.

— With files from The Associated Press and Global News’ Katie Scott.