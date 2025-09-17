Menu

Entertainment

ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel’s show indefinitely over Charlie Kirk death monologue

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 17, 2025 7:35 pm
1 min read
This May 14, 2019 file photo shows Jimmy Kimmel at the Walt Disney Television 2019 upfront in New York. View image in full screen
This May 14, 2019 file photo shows Jimmy Kimmel at the Walt Disney Television 2019 upfront in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File
ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely following comments he made about Charlie Kirk’s killing.

The network’s decision Wednesday came after U.S. media company Nexstar announced its television stations affiliated with  ABC would pre-empt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” indefinitely over his comments.

“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

“We have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

During his monologue on Monday, Kimmel said: “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.

“In between the fingerpointing, there was, uh, grieving — on Friday, the White House flew the flags at half-staff, which got some criticism, but on a human level you can see how hard the president is taking this,” Kimmel said, before cutting to a clip where Trump responded to reporters asking about how he was doing by pointing to construction at the White House.

Trending Now

A message sent to a spokesperson for Kimmel was not immediately returned.

Click to play video: 'Fallon, Kimmel are ‘next’ after Colbert cancellation and Stern exit: Trump'
Fallon, Kimmel are ‘next’ after Colbert cancellation and Stern exit: Trump

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

