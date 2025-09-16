Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson charged with aggravated murder

Send this page to someone via email

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old college student suspected in the shooting death of Charlie Kirk, was charged on Tuesday afternoon with aggravated murder.

In addition to the capital murder charge, Robinson was also charged with felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, punishable by up to life in prison, witness tampering, commission of a violent offence in the presence of a child and obstructing justice, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

“The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy,” Jeff Gray, Utah County Attorney, said at a news conference. “Charlie Kirk was murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights, the bedrock of our democratic republic, the free exchange of ideas and a search for truth, understanding and a more perfect union.”

“It is also an offence against the state and to the peace and enjoyment of the people of Utah and of all those who visit here,” Gray added.

Story continues below advertisement

He said that he will file a notice of intent to seek the death penalty due to the nature of Robinson’s alleged crimes.

“I do not take this decision lightly, and it is a decision I have made independently as county attorney, based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime,” Gray said.

Robinson, who is being held without bail, is set to appear in court remotely and face state charges in the case. He will be arraigned via video feed from a jail in Spanish Fork, Utah.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Robinson is scheduled to appear on camera for the virtual court hearing. He has been held without bail since his arrest.

Investigators have been piecing together evidence, including a rifle and ammunition engraved with anti-fascist and meme culture messaging, found after the shooting Wednesday at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Story continues below advertisement

Kirk, who co-founded the Arizona-based conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was speaking at the university during one of his campus visits.

While authorities say Robinson hasn’t been co-operating with investigators, they say his family and friends have been talking.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was asked on Sunday about alleged Discord messages authorities say Robinson shared with others after the shooting. The New York Times reported that he had communicated about being the gunman after the fatal incident, reportedly sending a message that the suspect looked like his “doppelganger.”

“All we can confirm is that those conversations definitely were happening, and they did not believe it was actually him. It was all joking until he admitted that it actually was him,” Cox said at the time.

Kirk, a conservative political activist and ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, died after he was shot in the neck.

Robinson was turned in to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on the night of Sept. 11 by a family member and a friend, who allegedly had information that implied Robinson had been involved in the shooting.

It was recently announced that a massive public memorial service for Kirk is scheduled for Sept. 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., according to Turning Point USA. The stadium can fit roughly 63,000 people.

Story continues below advertisement

Turning Point USA, a non-profit founded by Kirk and Bill Montgomery in 2012, shared a post on X announcing the event to honour Kirk’s life.

“Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend,” the post read.

Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend. The morning of Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, AZ.https://t.co/t0KIbEbhaP pic.twitter.com/KNM2xFNvUi — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 13, 2025

— With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman and The Associated Press