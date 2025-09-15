JD Vance hosting return episode of Charlie Kirk podcast

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. Vice-President JD Vance is set to host the return episode of The Charlie Kirk Show on Monday to honour the late conservative activist, who was shot and killed last week while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

“Tomorrow, I will have the honor of hosting the Charlie Kirk Show. Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend,” Vance wrote on X, sharing a link to Rumble where viewers can watch the episode that premieres on Monday at noon.

Tomorrow, I will have the honor of hosting the Charlie Kirk Show. Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend. 12:00PM EThttps://t.co/oemvxJ18Mq pic.twitter.com/eSMpx8xE3X — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 15, 2025

Last week, Vance accompanied Kirk’s casket as it arrived in his home state of Arizona aboard Air Force Two.

Vance honoured Kirk with the final flight and helped carry his casket with a group of uniformed service members as it was loaded onto the plane.

Vance’s wife, Usha, stepped off the plane with Kirk’s widow, Erika — both women wearing black outfits and sunglasses.

View image in full screen U.S. Vice-President JD Vance, right, wife Usha Vance, centre, and Erika Kirk deplane Air Force Two after landing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in Phoenix. AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin

In a tribute posted on X Wednesday, Vance said Kirk was “a true friend.”

“The kind of guy you could say something to and know it would always stay with him. I am on more than a few group chats with Charlie and people he introduced me to over the years. We celebrate weddings and babies, bust each other’s chops, and mourn the loss of loved ones,” Vance wrote.

A while ago, probably in 2017, I appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox show to talk about God knows what. Afterwards a name I barely knew sent me a DM on twitter and told me I did a great job. It was Charlie Kirk, and that moment of kindness began a friendship that lasted until today.… — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 11, 2025

It was also recently announced that a massive public memorial service for Kirk is scheduled for Sept. 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., according to Turning Point USA. The stadium can fit roughly 63,000 people.

Turning Point USA, a nonprofit founded by Kirk and Bill Montgomery in 2012, shared a post on X announcing the event to honour Kirk’s life.

“Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend,” the post read.

Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend. The morning of Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, AZ.https://t.co/t0KIbEbhaP pic.twitter.com/KNM2xFNvUi — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 13, 2025

Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, vowed Friday to continue her late husband’s mission while speaking publicly for the first time since his death.

“If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea,” she said. “You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world. You have no idea. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

“I will never, ever have the words to describe the loss that I feel in my heart,” she added. “I honestly have no idea what any of this means. I know that God does, but I don’t.”

Erika made her comments in a video titled “Charlie Kirk’s beloved wife, Mrs. Erika Kirk addresses the Nation,” which was shared on the social media pages of Turning Point USA.