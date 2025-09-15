Menu

U.S. News

JD Vance hosting return episode of Charlie Kirk podcast

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted September 15, 2025 11:37 am
2 min read
(L-R:) US Vice President JD Vance speaks to US service personnel and family members of the 501st combat support wing at RAF Fairford, UK, on Aug. 13, 2025 and Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point Action, speaks during a meeting on the campus of the University of Arizona on Oct. 17, 2024. View image in full screen
(L-R:) US Vice President JD Vance speaks to US service personnel and family members of the 501st combat support wing at RAF Fairford, UK, on Aug. 13, 2025 and Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point Action, speaks during a meeting on the campus of the University of Arizona on Oct. 17, 2024. Global News / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. Vice-President JD Vance is set to host the return episode of The Charlie Kirk Show on Monday to honour the late conservative activist, who was shot and killed last week while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

“Tomorrow, I will have the honor of hosting the Charlie Kirk Show. Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend,” Vance wrote on X, sharing a link to Rumble where viewers can watch the episode that premieres on Monday at noon.

Last week, Vance accompanied Kirk’s casket as it arrived in his home state of Arizona aboard Air Force Two.

Vance honoured Kirk with the final flight and helped carry his casket with a group of uniformed service members as it was loaded onto the plane.

Vance’s wife, Usha, stepped off the plane with Kirk’s widow, Erika — both women wearing black outfits and sunglasses.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, right, Second Lady Usha Vance, centre, and Erika Kirk deplane Air Force Two after landing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in Phoenix. View image in full screen
U.S. Vice-President JD Vance, right, wife Usha Vance, centre, and Erika Kirk deplane Air Force Two after landing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in Phoenix. AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin

In a tribute posted on X Wednesday, Vance said Kirk was “a true friend.”

“The kind of guy you could say something to and know it would always stay with him. I am on more than a few group chats with Charlie and people he introduced me to over the years. We celebrate weddings and babies, bust each other’s chops, and mourn the loss of loved ones,” Vance wrote.

It was also recently announced that a massive public memorial service for Kirk is scheduled for Sept. 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., according to Turning Point USA. The stadium can fit roughly 63,000 people.

Trending Now
Turning Point USA, a nonprofit founded by Kirk and Bill Montgomery in 2012, shared a post on X announcing the event to honour Kirk’s life.

“Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend,” the post read.

Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, vowed Friday to continue her late husband’s mission while speaking publicly for the first time since his death.

“If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea,” she said. “You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world. You have no idea. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

“I will never, ever have the words to describe the loss that I feel in my heart,” she added. “I honestly have no idea what any of this means. I know that God does, but I don’t.”

Erika made her comments in a video titled “Charlie Kirk’s beloved wife, Mrs. Erika Kirk addresses the Nation,” which was shared on the social media pages of Turning Point USA.

