U.S. News

JD Vance escorts Charlie Kirk’s casket to Phoenix aboard Air Force Two

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted September 12, 2025 12:39 pm
2 min read
U.S. Vice President JD Vance, right, Second Lady Usha Vance, centre, and Erika Kirk deplane Air Force Two after landing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in Phoenix. View image in full screen
U.S. Vice-President JD Vance, right, wife Usha Vance, centre, and Erika Kirk deplane Air Force Two after landing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in Phoenix. AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin
U.S. Vice-President JD Vance accompanied Charlie Kirk’s casket as it arrived in his home state of Arizona aboard Air Force Two on Thursday.

Vance honoured Kirk, a close Trump ally and conservative activist, with a final flight and helped carry his casket with a group of uniformed service members as it was loaded onto the plane.

Air Force Two arrived in Phoenix from Salt Lake City after Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Vance’s wife, Usha, stepped off the plane with Kirk’s widow, Erika — both women wearing black outfits and sunglasses.

The casket containing the body of Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA who was shot and killed on Wednesday, is removed from Air Force Two at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in Phoenix. View image in full screen
The casket containing the body of Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA who was shot and killed on Wednesday, is removed from Air Force Two at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in Phoenix. AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin

Vance and Usha were originally scheduled to be in New York City for a 9/11 memorial ceremony on Thursday but travelled to Salt Lake City to meet Kirk’s family instead.

In a tribute posted on X Wednesday, Vance said Kirk was “a true friend.”

“The kind of guy you could say something to and know it would always stay with him. I am on more than a few group chats with Charlie and people he introduced me to over the years. We celebrate weddings and babies, bust each other’s chops, and mourn the loss of loved ones,” Vance wrote.

Vance said someone pointed out that Kirk “died doing what he loved: discussing ideas.”

He also said Kirk was “a great family man.”

“I was talking to President Trump in the Oval Office today, and he said, ‘I know he was a very good friend of yours.’ I nodded silently, and President Trump observed that Charlie really loved his family. The president was right. Charlie was so proud of Erika and the two kids. He was so happy to be a father,” Vance added.

“You ran a good race, my friend. We’ve got it from here.”

After Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced that a suspect is now in custody in connection with the shooting death of Kirk, Vance said he is “grateful” for Cox, FBI Director Kash Patel and the FBI “for giving this case the time, resources, and hard work it deserved.”

“This is a big breakthrough, and everyone who helped–from the law enforcement professionals to the people giving tips–deserves our credit and gratitude,” Vance wrote.

Click to play video: 'Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson arrested after family turned him in: FBI'
Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson arrested after family turned him in: FBI

With files from Global News’ Ari Rabinovitch and The Associated Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

