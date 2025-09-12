Charlie Kirk shooting: Manhunt enters 3rd day, new images revealed

The manhunt for the suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk entered a third day on Friday as both federal and state officials say they continue to receive thousands of tips from the public.
Authorities are hoping newly released video footage that Salt Lake City FBI say is “of the shooter” in the moments following the shooting and other clues can help track down the individual.
Utah’s governor said Thursday the death penalty will be pursued and the FBI has offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the shooter’s arrest.
On Thursday night, authorities also released new images of the person they say is the shooter.
