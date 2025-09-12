Charlie Kirk shooting: Manhunt enters 3rd day, new images revealed

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The manhunt for the suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk entered a third day on Friday as both federal and state officials say they continue to receive thousands of tips from the public.

Authorities are hoping newly released video footage that Salt Lake City FBI say is “of the shooter” in the moments following the shooting and other clues can help track down the individual.

The FBI is releasing video of the shooter who murdered Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Following the shooting, the individual jumps from a rooftop and runs away from the location. Trace evidence collected from the rooftop includes shoe impressions, a… pic.twitter.com/hDVVFKUhYl — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 12, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

Utah’s governor said Thursday the death penalty will be pursued and the FBI has offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the shooter’s arrest.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Thursday night, authorities also released new images of the person they say is the shooter.

– More to come

With files from The Associated Press.