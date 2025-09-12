Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Tyler Robinson: What we know about the Charlie Kirk shooting suspect

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted September 12, 2025 11:44 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Charlie Kirk’s assassination highlights alarming rise of U.S. political violence'
Charlie Kirk’s assassination highlights alarming rise of U.S. political violence
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. authorities confirmed Friday morning the arrest of 22-year-old Utah man Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the killing of Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, 31, died after he was shot in the neck while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson arrested after family turned him in: FBI'
Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson arrested after family turned him in: FBI

Robinson was turned in to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on the night of Sept. 11 by a family member and friend, who had information that allegedly implied Robinson had been involved in the shooting, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said during a press conference on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement
This photo released by the Utah Governor's Office on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, shows Tyler Robinson. View image in full screen
This photo, released by the Utah governor’s office on Sept. 12, 2025, shows Tyler Robinson. Utah Governor's Office via AP

Investigators identified Robinson arriving on the university campus in a grey Dodge Challenger at approximately 8:29 a.m. on Sept. 10, Cox added.

A Robinson family member interviewed by investigators after the shooting alleged that the suspect had become “more political” in recent years, the governor continued.

Click to play video: 'Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah campus in ‘political assassination’'
Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah campus in ‘political assassination’
Story continues below advertisement

The family member referenced a recent incident in which Robinson came to dinner before Sept. 10 and mentioned Kirk coming to speak at Utah Valley University.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“They talked about why they didn’t like him and the viewpoints that he had,” Cox said the family member alleged.

Investigators said they have also obtained images of messages sent on Discord between an individual using the name “Tyler” and his roommate detailing plans to get a rifle, survey the area where it was left and wrap it in a towel.

“The content of these messages included messages affiliated with the contact Tyler, stating a need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point, [and] leaving the rifle in a bush,” Cox said.

“The messages also refer to engraving bullets and a mention of a scope and the rifle being unique,” Cox continued.

He also cited as key pieces of evidence engravings on bullets found in a rifle believed to be used in the attack.

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. View image in full screen
Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point’s visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025. TC
Trending Now

Some of the etchings on the unfired ammunition left with the gun that officials believe was used in the shooting read, “Hey fascist! Catch!” Cox said.

Story continues below advertisement

Another read, “If you read this, you are gay LMAO,” an acronym for “laughing my ass off.”

Robinson was not a student at University Valley University.

He is now being held in a Washington County jail. He resided in the area prior to his arrest. He has not yet been officially charged.

The search for the suspect had entered its third day on Friday, as both federal and state officials reported that they continued to receive thousands of tips from the public.

On Thursday, the FBI released video footage of what the agency said is the suspect jumping from the rooftop of the Losee Center building after the shooting, which occurred at around 12 p.m. Mountain Time on Sept. 10.

The FBI alleges that Kirk was shot from about 125 metres away, reportedly aimed from the rooftop of the building, located on the university campus.

In the video, a man can be seen jumping off the roof and running away. According to FBI reports, the accused left a gun and ammunition in a wooded area near the university.

Trace evidence collected from the rooftop scene included shoe impressions, a forearm imprint and a palm print.

Story continues below advertisement

During the manhunt, the FBI also released images of the suspect. The man was wearing a ballcap and dark sunglasses while going up a staircase. He was also wearing a dark shirt and jeans.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices