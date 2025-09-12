Tyler Robinson: What we know about the Charlie Kirk shooting suspect

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. authorities confirmed Friday morning the arrest of 22-year-old Utah man Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the killing of Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, 31, died after he was shot in the neck while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Robinson was turned in to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on the night of Sept. 11 by a family member and friend, who had information that allegedly implied Robinson had been involved in the shooting, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said during a press conference on Friday.

View image in full screen This photo, released by the Utah governor’s office on Sept. 12, 2025, shows Tyler Robinson. Utah Governor's Office via AP

Investigators identified Robinson arriving on the university campus in a grey Dodge Challenger at approximately 8:29 a.m. on Sept. 10, Cox added.

A Robinson family member interviewed by investigators after the shooting alleged that the suspect had become “more political” in recent years, the governor continued.

The family member referenced a recent incident in which Robinson came to dinner before Sept. 10 and mentioned Kirk coming to speak at Utah Valley University.

“They talked about why they didn’t like him and the viewpoints that he had,” Cox said the family member alleged.

Investigators said they have also obtained images of messages sent on Discord between an individual using the name “Tyler” and his roommate detailing plans to get a rifle, survey the area where it was left and wrap it in a towel.

“The content of these messages included messages affiliated with the contact Tyler, stating a need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point, [and] leaving the rifle in a bush,” Cox said.

“The messages also refer to engraving bullets and a mention of a scope and the rifle being unique,” Cox continued.

He also cited as key pieces of evidence engravings on bullets found in a rifle believed to be used in the attack.

View image in full screen Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point’s visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025. TC

Some of the etchings on the unfired ammunition left with the gun that officials believe was used in the shooting read, “Hey fascist! Catch!” Cox said.

Another read, “If you read this, you are gay LMAO,” an acronym for “laughing my ass off.”

Robinson was not a student at University Valley University.

He is now being held in a Washington County jail. He resided in the area prior to his arrest. He has not yet been officially charged.

The search for the suspect had entered its third day on Friday, as both federal and state officials reported that they continued to receive thousands of tips from the public.

On Thursday, the FBI released video footage of what the agency said is the suspect jumping from the rooftop of the Losee Center building after the shooting, which occurred at around 12 p.m. Mountain Time on Sept. 10.

The FBI alleges that Kirk was shot from about 125 metres away, reportedly aimed from the rooftop of the building, located on the university campus.

In the video, a man can be seen jumping off the roof and running away. According to FBI reports, the accused left a gun and ammunition in a wooded area near the university.

Trace evidence collected from the rooftop scene included shoe impressions, a forearm imprint and a palm print.

We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

1-800-CALL-FBI

During the manhunt, the FBI also released images of the suspect. The man was wearing a ballcap and dark sunglasses while going up a staircase. He was also wearing a dark shirt and jeans.