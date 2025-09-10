Menu

U.S. News

Charlie Kirk, right-wing activist and Trump ally, shot at college event in Utah

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted September 10, 2025 3:24 pm
2 min read
U.S. Conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot during event at Utah Valley University
Charlie Kirk, an American right-wing personality, co-founder of Turning Point USA and close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, was shot in the neck at a college event in Utah Wednesday.
Charlie Kirk, an American right-wing personality, co-founder of Turning Point USA and close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, has been shot at a college event in Utah.

Turning Point USA confirmed to the Associated Press that Kirk had been shot.

Videos posted on social media from Utah Valley University show Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone while sitting under a white tent emblazoned with the slogans “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong.”

Charlie Kirk speaks during a town hall meeting on March 17, 2025, in Oconomowoc, Wis. View image in full screen
Charlie Kirk speaks during a town hall meeting on March 17, 2025, in Oconomowoc, Wis. AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File

A single shot rings out, and Kirk can be seen recoiling as blood gushes from the left side of his neck.

Stunned spectators are heard gasping and screaming before people start to run away.

The AP was able to confirm the videos were taken at Sorensen Center courtyard on the Utah Valley University campus.

“We are confirming that he was shot and we are praying for Charlie,” said Aubrey Laitsch, public relations manager for Turning Point USA.

The crowd reacts after Charlie Kirk was shot. View image in full screen
The crowd reacts after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, is shot at the Utah Valley University Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP). (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

The New York Times reported that university spokeswoman, Ellen Treanor, said that a suspect fired at Kirk from a building about 180 metres away from where he was sitting.

The university had said earlier that a suspect was in custody.

Scott Trotter, a university spokesman, later said that the police have determined that the person initially taken into custody after the shooting was not actually the shooter, according to the New York Times.

No details about the shooter’s identity have been released.

Trump called for prayers on Truth Social, writing, “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

Trending Now

Utah Senator Mike Lee said he’s monitoring the situation.

Turning Point was founded in suburban Chicago in 2012 by Kirk, then 18, and William Montgomery, a Tea Party activist, to proselytize on college campuses for low taxes and limited government. It was not an immediate success. But Kirk’s zeal for confronting liberals in academia eventually won over an influential set of conservative financiers.

Despite early misgivings, Turning Point enthusiastically backed Trump after he clinched the GOP nomination in 2016. Kirk served as a personal aide to Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, during the general election campaign.

Law enforcement tapes off an area after Charlie Kirk was shot View image in full screen
Law enforcement tapes off an area after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot at the Utah Valley University, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Tess Croewley/The Deseret News via AP). (Tess Croewley/The Deseret News via AP)

Soon, Kirk was a regular presence on cable TV, where he leaned into the culture wars and heaped praise on the then-president. Trump and his son were equally effusive and often spoke at Turning Point conferences.

— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

— With files from The Associated Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

