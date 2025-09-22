Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

14-year-old driver injured after Toronto police chase for speeding: SIU

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2025 6:13 am
1 min read
A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured after a collision early Sunday morning in Toronto.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says a Toronto Police Service officer pursued a driver for speeding, and that a collision occurred involving the driver and another vehicle.

The collision occurred at the intersection of  Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road.

According to the SIU, the boy was driving the first vehicle and was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for a serious injury.

The SIU says none of the occupants in the other vehicle were seriously injured.

The government agency says three investigators, two forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

