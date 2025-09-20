B.C. Lions roar past Calgary Stampeders 52-23

Send this page to someone via email

CALGARY – B.C. quarterback Nathan Rourke ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more in the Lions’ 52-23 win over the host Calgary Stampeders in the CFL on Friday.

His backup Jeremiah Masoli scored on a one-yard carry, Zander Horvath scored a 70-yard rushing touchdown and Justin McInnis caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Lions (7-7-0). Kicker Sean Whyte contributed a field goal and five convert points.

Quincy Vaughn scored a rushing touchdown, Tevin Jones caught a touchdown pass and Rene Paredes kicked a trio of field goals for the Stampeders (8-5-0), who dropped their second in a row.

Rourke completed 20 of 24 pass attempts for 331 yards. At 3,935 on the season, the 27-year-old from Victoria set a league record for most by a Canadian passer in a single season. Rourke surpassed Russ Jackson’s 3,641 in 1969.

Vernon Adams Jr. completed 11 of 16 pass attempts for 125 yards, but didn’t finish the game after he was tackled on a third-quarter carry. Two of his first three passes of the game were intercepted.

His backup P.J. Walker went 8-for-9 in passing for 64 yards and a touchdown. Walker appeared to injure his arm with five minutes remaining, which sent third-stringer Vaughn into the game.

The game was billed as a clash between B.C.’s prolific offence and one of the best defences in the league.

It was all Lions, however, as the visitors led 28-7 at halftime in front of an announced 23,554 at McMahon Stadium.

The Lions extended their streak of scoring 30-plus points in a game to seven straight.

With Calgary on B.C.’s 22-yard line on the first drive of the third quarter, Adams was removed from the game by the injury spotter after he was kneed on a 10-yard run.

Vaughn converted a third-and goal into Calgary’s first touchdown of the game.

The Lions countered on their next possession when Rourke, who rushed for 43 yards on six carries in the game, sprinted for the end zone’s edge for a three-yard major.

The Stampeders eked out a second touchdown early in the fourth quarter when Walker connected with Jones in the end zones. A two-point convert attempt failed.

Rourke and McInnis connected again midway through the fourth quarter on an 11-yard touchdown strike. Horvath took a handoff 70 yards downfield to score B.C.’s sixth touchdown.

B.C. was without CFL rushing leader James Butler with a thigh injury, but led 21-0 before Calgary registered its first down of the game.

The Lions, who lead the CFL in offensive touchdowns this season, scored their 39th on the game’s opening drive when Rourke’s one-yard carry capped a six-play, 71-yard march.

Adams’ first and third passes of the game were intercepted by Christophe Beaulieu and Micah Awe respectively.

The Lions didn’t cash the first turnover for points, but Masoli scored on a one-yard plunge on the second to make it 14-0 for the visitors.

B.C. needed just two plays on its next possession to score. Rourke tore through the Stampeders defence on a 26-yard scoring run after Stanley Berryhill’s one-handed catch for a 53-yard gain.

Paredes produced Calgary’s first points of the game with a 23-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

Assisted by Calgary’s 15-yard face-masking penalty, Rourke whipped a 35-yard touchdown pass to McInnis midway through the second quarter for a 28-3 lead.

Paredes booted a 29-yard field goal on the final play of the half and another from 48 yards in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT: The Lions visit the Toronto Argonauts and the Stampeders are also on the road against the Montreal Alouettes next Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2025.