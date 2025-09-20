Enzo reunited with his Langley family, 1.5 years after he was seized

Send this page to someone via email

A dog at the centre of a controversy and a court battle has been reunited with its family.

The Township of Langley seized Enzo in April 2024 after he allegedly attacked and injured a contractor in his backyard.

Enzo’s family insisted it was a second dog in the backyard that attacked the contractor.

Enzo, however, was seized.

The Township applied for legal authority to put the dog down but last month, a provincial court judge ruled the warrant to seize Enzo was invalid.

While the court did not order that Enzo be returned to his family, the Township said he was released to them after a negotiated resolution.

“I feel like it was very lonely,” owner Amardeep Haer told Global News.

“He taught us a lot of patience that we didn’t have, taught us a lot of patience over the last year and a half. But it was lonely at home, it wasn’t the same of not having that friendly thing that greets you every single time you walk through the door.”

The lawyer for Enzo’s owners says they can’t divulge details of the settlement, but the Langley Animal Protection Society says the deal has provisions to protect public safety and the Township says safety was also its guiding principle.