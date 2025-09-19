Police get permission to name teen suspects in murder of 8-year-old Toronto boy

Send this page to someone via email

Police have been granted special permission to identify two teenagers accused in the fatal shooting of JahVai Roy, an eight-year-old boy who died in his bed in Toronto in August.

On Friday, police said they had received judicial authorization to release the names and images of 17-year-old Ibrahim Ibrahim and Amarii Lindner, who was 17 when the shooting happened.

Both are accused by police of first-degree murder and have evaded arrest since the shooting was first reported last month.

Ibrahim Ibrahim (left) and Amarii Lindner (right). TPS

On Aug. 16, JahVai was lying in bed with his mother when shots rang out outside his home in the Martha Eaton Way and Tretheway Drive area at around 12:30 a.m.

Despite life-saving measures, police said JahVai was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police said stray bullets also entered two other building units and no one else was injured. JahVai’s death sent shockwaves throughout the community.

“He was at home when a group of people brazenly fired guns outside of his apartment building,” said Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw at a press conference on Wednesday.

Just over a week ago, after releasing an image, police successfully located and arrested a 16-year-old, who also faces a first-degree murder charge.

Generally, police and media are legally forbidden from naming or identifying suspects under the age of 18, nor can they release images of them.

In certain situations, police are allowed to seek exemptions, which they received in this case. They will expire on Sept. 24 — or when the suspects are arrested.

Anyone with information about Ibrahim or Lindner is asked to contact Toronto police immediately.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues