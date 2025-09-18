Menu

Headline link
Canada

Unusual homeless encampment in Vernon draws a lot of attention

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted September 18, 2025 8:04 pm
2 min read
The treehouse structure is located along Highway 97 near 48th Ave. in Vernon. View image in full screen
The treehouse structure is located along Highway 97 near 48th Ave. in Vernon. Global News
A new homeless encampment in Vernon, B.C., is drawing a lot of attention.

While people sheltering outside is not unusual, the latest one has taken makeshift shelters to new heights — literally.

Perched in the trees along a busy stretch of  Highway 97 near 48th Avenue is quite the sight: a large treehouse structure, which is part encampment with numerous tents below.

“It’s pretty clever,” said Frankie Gowing, a Vernon resident. “I just feel badly for people that are homeless and there has to be some solutions.”

It’s not known who built it and when, but according to one nearby resident, it’s been there close to a month.

The treehouse is drawing a lot of attention, not only from passing motorists but also on social media, with some sympathetic to the plight of the unhoused but others outraged it’s allowed. Some people say it’s downright dangerous.

Despite the treehouse structure being within Vernon’s city limits, no one from the city was available to answer questions and address some of the concerns.

Instead, Jessica Hewitt, a communications manager with the city, stated in an email,  “This is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Transportation and Transit and for information regarding this site, it’s best to contact them directly.”

Global News reached out to the ministry, but it was unable to provide information by time of publication.

In an email to Global News  Vernon’s fire chief, David Lind, stated he is concerned about the risks the structure poses to its occupants, first responders and the environment.

Lind added, “The structure is on MOT (Ministry of Transportation)  lands, and we have been in regular contact with them to encourage the removal of the structure and clean-up of the site.”

On the streets of Vernon, residents had mixed reactions to whether the structure should be removed.

‘It should be removed, flat out,” said resident Shelley Lulu. “I’m a taxpayer so I totally disagree with them having to live there with no repercussions.”

Carey Lakusta Gilbertson, a Coldstream resident, echoed the sentiment.

“I don’t think it should really be there,” Lakusta Gilbertson said. “I think we need to find a different place for people to live that’s more sustainable.”

But some expressed a different opinion, saying they didn’t see the need to dismantle the structure.

“Unless it becomes a problem, I think it’s no harm,” said Vernon resident Kimberly Finnie. “It’s just someone trying to make it through the day.”

Ron Biggar, another Vernon resident, was in favour of this type of shelter.

“There should be more government land available for them to do something like this,” Biggar said. “I think it should not be removed.”

The treehouse structure appears to be home to several people.

