Crime

2 men charged after gun, cocaine found during traffic stop: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 18, 2025 10:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police to expand gun analysis provincewide'
Winnipeg police to expand gun analysis provincewide
RELATED: Winnipeg police say they’ve teamed up with the RCMP to expand their gun analysis capabilities provincewide – May 16, 2025
Five people were arrested and two of them are facing charges after a routine traffic stop in Winnipeg’s North End led to the discovery of cocaine and a loaded gun, police say.

Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, officers spotted a Dodge Dart driving on Redwood Avenue with occupants who didn’t appear to be wearing seatbelts.

When the car was pulled over on Main Street, police said they noticed open liquor and a can of bear spray in the vehicle. Further investigation led to the seizure of a loaded 9mm handgun and ammunition, as well as six grams of cocaine and $1,495 in cash.

Three women between the ages of 20 and 26 were released without charges, but two men, 28 and 35, were taken into custody. They are facing multiple weapons charges, as well as drug trafficking offences and possessing the proceeds of crime. They were also handed notices for unlawfully transporting liquor.

