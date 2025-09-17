Menu

Crime

Ontario man selling car online stabbed in throat during test drive: police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 17, 2025 3:13 pm
1 min read
Police highlight car jackings in York Region
RELATED: Police highlight car jackings in York Region – May 16, 2022
An Ontario man trying to sell his car online was seriously hurt when he was stabbed in the throat during a test drive earlier this year.

Peel Regional Police said Wednesday that on May 10, the victim went on a test drive with two men who contacted him about his Dodge Challenger listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

During the drive, one of the men produced an edged weapon, threatened the seller and then allegedly stabbed him in the throat when he refused to exit the vehicle.

The suspects fled in the car, and the man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. His vehicle was later found by police in Windsor, Ont., the next day.

On Sept. 11, two Windsor men – a 22-year-old and a 20-year-old – were arrested and charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

