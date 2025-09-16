Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Bright Nights fundraiser leaving Vancouver: Global BC exclusive

By Jordan Armstrong Global News
Posted September 16, 2025 9:00 pm
1 min read
Bright Nights at Stanley Park has operated at the train site for 26 years. View image in full screen
Bright Nights at Stanley Park has operated at the train site for 27 years. Global News
”Twas the months before Christmas and all through the region, people were wondering if Bright Nights was leavin’.

Well, it’s gone from Vancouver, but not finished altogether.

Bright Nights is moving to Surrey.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said the location will not be revealed until a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

One obvious possibility is Bear Creek Park, as it already has a miniature train, just like Stanley Park.

However, Global News has learned the front-runner spot is the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, which does not have a train but has hosted the Noel Surrey Festival.

Bright Nights in Stanley Park replaced by Harry Potter themed attraction
Bright Nights is the largest annual fundraiser for the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund and spent 27 years in Vancouver.

The Stanley Park Miniature Train remains off the rails, dogged by chronic safety and reliability issues, forcing the charity to look elsewhere.

Now it looks like a new tradition will be born in Surrey.

