Bright Nights fundraiser leaving Vancouver: Global BC exclusive

”Twas the months before Christmas and all through the region, people were wondering if Bright Nights was leavin’.

Well, it’s gone from Vancouver, but not finished altogether.

Bright Nights is moving to Surrey.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said the location will not be revealed until a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

One obvious possibility is Bear Creek Park, as it already has a miniature train, just like Stanley Park.

However, Global News has learned the front-runner spot is the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, which does not have a train but has hosted the Noel Surrey Festival.

Bright Nights is the largest annual fundraiser for the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund and spent 27 years in Vancouver.

The Stanley Park Miniature Train remains off the rails, dogged by chronic safety and reliability issues, forcing the charity to look elsewhere.

Now it looks like a new tradition will be born in Surrey.