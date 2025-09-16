Menu

Donald Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion in defamation lawsuit

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 16, 2025 9:02 am
1 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Air Force One at Morristown Airport on September 14, 2025 in Morristown, New Jersey. Trump is returning to Washington, DC after a trip to New York and his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. View image in full screen
U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Air Force One at Morristown Airport on September 14, 2025 in Morristown, New Jersey. Trump is returning to Washington, DC after a trip to New York and his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times and four of its journalists on Monday, according to court documents.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Florida names several articles and one book written by two of the publication’s journalists and published in the lead-up to the 2024 election, saying they are “part of a decades-long pattern by the New York Times of intentional and malicious defamation against President Trump.”

Trump sues Wall Street Journal for $10B over article tying him to Jeffrey Epstein
“Defendants published such statements negligently, with knowledge of the falsity of the statements, and/or with reckless disregard of their truth or falsity,” the lawsuit says.

The New York Times did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment early Tuesday.

In a Truth Social post announcing the lawsuit, Trump accused The New York Times of lying about him and defaming him, saying it has become “a virtual ‘mouthpiece’ for the Radical Left Democrat Party.”

Trump has gone after other media outlets, including filing a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the The Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch in July after the newspaper published a story reporting on his ties to wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

