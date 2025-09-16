Plane crashes near sports pitch at Toronto high school

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency officials in Toronto say no one was injured when a small plane crashed near a school in the city’s East York area on Monday night.

Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop posted a photo of the crash scene on social media, which showed the single-engine aircraft in one piece, but angled nose-down on pavement.

The plane was just metres away from the goal on a sports pitch at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute.

Police posted on social media that three people had been aboard the plane, and that no injuries were reported.

Jessop also said there were no injuries, either to the people on the plane or to anyone on the ground.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.