Canada

Plane crashes near sports pitch at Toronto high school

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2025 6:19 am
1 min read
Firefighters are seen responding to a small aircraft that crashed next to the field at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute, in Toronto, in a Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, handout image published by Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop to social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - @ChiefJessopTFS, (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Firefighters are seen responding to a small aircraft that crashed next to the field at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute, in Toronto, in a Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, handout image published by Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop to social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - @ChiefJessopTFS, (Mandatory Credit). GAC
Emergency officials in Toronto say no one was injured when a small plane crashed near a school in the city’s East York area on Monday night.

Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop posted a photo of the crash scene on social media, which showed the single-engine aircraft in one piece, but angled nose-down on pavement.

The plane was just metres away from the goal on a sports pitch at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute.

Police posted on social media that three people had been aboard the plane, and that no injuries were reported.

Jessop also said there were no injuries, either to the people on the plane or to anyone on the ground.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

