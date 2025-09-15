Queer advocacy group asks mayor, council to declare Calgary a sanctuary city

Send this page to someone via email

A queer advocacy group is calling on Calgary’s mayor and city council to declare the city a queer rights sanctuary city, which would limit compliance with the province’s new policies and controversial legislation.

In a letter obtained by Global News to City Hall, Queer Citizens United has asked the municipal government to restrict all cooperation with recent actions taken Premier Danielle Smith and the Alberta Legislature, pertaining to several new provincial policies and legislation.

Those policies and legislation include, but not limited to, recent amendments to health, education and social practices the LGBTQ2 community calls discriminatory.

Victoria Bucholtz with local group Queer Momentum says the call for action an unprecedented but necessary step.

“Especially because the current climate in which queer and trans people’s rights are being trampled by government officials and very discriminatory policies as well as the social climate that is noticing a huge uptick in hate crime incidences specifically targeting the queer and trans communities,” said Bucholtz.

In recent months, the province has limited access to hormone therapies, mandated parental consent for pronoun changes in schools, and restricted trans athletes from playing female sports.

Amelia Newbert, co-executive director with the Skipping Stone Foundation, said this is an essential step for the city to take — calling the support from the province for queer and trans people “non-existent.”

“One of the biggest things we’re hearing from our community, from the trans folks that we serve, is a sense of hopelessness — a sense that nobody has their back,” Newbert said.

"This sends a really strong message that, 'Yes, somebody does have your back and governments do care about you and that you are an essential part to the fabric of these cities.'"

Despite initial support, it is unclear how far the city could go in limiting compliance with provincial mandates.

When asked about making Calgary a sanctuary city, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said the most important thing is to understand that “human rights need to be protected and preserved.”

“Once the human rights of one group of people start getting compromised, a lot of people are next,” Gondek said.

“I would encourage this provincial government to understand that they have a very big role to play in preservation of human rights, particularly when it comes to the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.”

"So any call for a sanctuary city also needs to look at the broader call for a nation and province that is accepting and welcoming of everyone."

In a statement to Global News, Alberta’s minister of municipalities, Dan Williams called the notion of sanctuary cities “a fabricated import of American politics and has zero legal force of law in Alberta.”

“Municipalities in Alberta are required to adhere to provincial laws, and I expect the City of Calgary will do so,” said Williams.

“These pieces of legislation and policies are designed to protect and preserve children and youth from potentially irreversible decisions, keep young women in sports safe, strengthen parental rights, and ensure books with graphic pornographic images do not end up in the hands of children.”

Queer Citizens United is a Calgary-based group of drag producers and people connected to the queer community.