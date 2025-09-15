Canadiens’ Hutson says he’s a ‘USA Hockey player’ after dad’s comments spark stir

Send this page to someone via email

Lane Hutson isn’t switching sides, no matter what his dad says.

The Montreal Canadiens defenceman made it clear Monday he’s committed to USA Hockey, brushing off the chatter his father stirred about a possible future with Canada.

“I’m proud to be American and love USA Hockey, they’ve done so much for me,” Hutson said at the Canadiens’ season-opening golf tournament. “I love playing in Canada and I’m very fortunate, but I’m a USA Hockey player and that’s how it is.”

A viral clip spread around social media earlier this month when, after Lane was left off USA Hockey’s 44-player Olympic orientation camp roster, Rob Hutson noted his sons hold dual citizenship.

“You never know what happens in the future, like my boys are also Canadian,” Rob Hutson said on the Recrutes Habscast podcast. “There is an absolute luxury there.”

Rob Hutson — originally from Bowsman, Man. — then pointed to Hall of Famer Brett Hull, a dual Canadian-American citizen who represented the United States after Canada passed him over for the 1986 world championships.

“He voted with his feet — he went from Canada to the U.S.,” he said. “There’s all types of scenarios that are, I wouldn’t say in play, but are possibilities.”

Lane Hutson, last season’s Calder Trophy winner as NHL rookie of the year, suggested his dad got a little carried away.

“He gets emotional or whatever, and sometimes it gets the best of you and you say things you don’t necessarily mean,” he said. “Maybe it gets taken out of context.”

Hutson has played internationally for the U.S. at the world championships and world junior hockey championship, and the process of switching countries through the International Ice Hockey Federation is hardly straightforward.

The 21-year-old from Holland, Mich., also discussed his next contract, or lack thereof.

Hutson is entering the final year of his entry-level deal after putting up six goals and 60 assists — tying Larry Murphy’s NHL record for rookie defencemen — in a stellar freshman campaign.

Despite becoming eligible for an extension July 1, he hasn’t put pen to paper ahead of training camp.

“It’d be nice for sure,” Hutson said when asked if that disappointed him. “But I just still got a job to do. Got to get ready for the season and my focus is just on what I can do to help the team.”

Hutson, who previously expressed a desire to extend in Montreal, wouldn’t rule out signing during the season but said he left negotiations to his agent.

Canadiens executive vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton wouldn’t reveal where talks stand.

“We don’t want to talk about those publicly,” he said. “We feel good about Lane and getting him done in the future.”

The five-foot-nine, 162-pound defenceman said he focused on getting stronger and faster during the off-season, hoping to avoid a sophomore slump.

“I don’t think I’m a finished product by any means as a player,” he said. “I have tons to work on and I’m going to continue to grow and adapt, and find out what works and what doesn’t.”

PRESSURE RISING

Kent Hughes was optimistic about the Canadiens’ potential this season, especially after acquiring star defenceman Noah Dobson and young forward Zack Bolduc over the summer.

“We believe we’re the most talented team since I’ve been here,” said Hughes, the general manager since January 2022.

The expectations are also higher than they’ve ever been since Hughes took the job, thanks to last season’s surprise playoff berth. Hughes and Gorton still wouldn’t call it a failure if the Canadiens miss the post-season.

“We all want the playoffs. We all want to keep moving forward. We made the playoffs last year, but no, I don’t think (it would be a failure),” Gorton said. “We’re trying to build something for a long period of time. We are going day to day. I’m not thinking about failure. We like our group, and let’s see where it takes us.”

DEMIDOV DAZZLES

Ivan Demidov put on a show Saturday in Montreal’s prospect game against the Winnipeg Jets, wowing a sold-out Bell Centre with a spectacular tying goal late in the third period.

His Canadiens teammates are excited for a full campaign with the 19-year-old Russian winger after he joined late in the 2024-25 regular season.

“You can see the talent just jumps out straight away,” said captain Nick Suzuki, who skated with Demidov over the summer. “He’s a fast learner, he picks up things really well, really hard worker.”

FRESH FACES

Dobson and Bolduc can hardly wait for the Canadiens’ home opener on Oct. 14 against Seattle. Bolduc, of Trois-Rivières, Que., grew up a Montreal fan, and Dobson dreamt of skating under the Bell Centre’s bright lights as a kid in Summerside, P.E.I.

“You go and play road hockey, and you’re always picturing yourself playing in that building,” said Dobson, who signed an eight-year, US$76-million deal after an off-season trade from the New York Islanders. “To be part of it now for real … super grateful for the opportunity.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2025.