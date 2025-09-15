Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Parliament returns after summer break as budget anticipation grows

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2025 8:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney and Poilievre set to go head-to-head in Parliament for 1st time'
Carney and Poilievre set to go head-to-head in Parliament for 1st time
MPs return to Ottawa on Monday as the House of Commons begins its fall sitting. And there's no shortage of issues on the table; from affordability and housing to trade and crime. It also marks a pivotal political moment, as Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares to table his first federal budget. And for the first time, Carney will face off directly with Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre in parliament.
MPs return to the House of Commons today as Prime Minister Mark Carney has signalled the fall budget’s deficit will be bigger than last year’s — partly because of U.S. tariffs and the government’s response.

The prime minister did not cite a specific dollar figure for the projected deficit during a news conference in Ottawa Sunday.

Budget issues will likely be a key topic when Carney squares off against Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for the first time in the daily question period.

Click to play video: 'Carney government has decade-high approval rating, Ipsos poll shows'
Carney government has decade-high approval rating, Ipsos poll shows
Trending Now

Poilievre is returning to the House of Commons after winning a seat in an Alberta byelection last month; that follows a defeat in his longtime Ottawa-area riding in April’s general election.

Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon is set to outline the Liberal government’s fall priorities this morning.

The minority government’s legislative agenda includes a controversial border security bill that will require opposition support to pass.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

