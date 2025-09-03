Carney’s cabinet retreat begins as trade war set to dominate fall agenda

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney and his cabinet ministers will begin their two-day retreat in Toronto on Wednesday ahead of Parliament’s return in two weeks.

The Liberal cabinet is expected to focus on the government’s strategy for navigating the ongoing trade war started by U.S. President Donald Trump, which is set to continue to dominate the fall political and economic agenda.

In a statement, Carney’s office referred to the two-day retreat as a “Cabinet Planning Forum” and added that it would be “focused on building a stronger economy.”

The retreat and the return of Parliament come as Carney is ramping up plans for building more homes through a new government agency and also getting the new office for major national projects running.

The mandate of the Major Projects Office is to “advance projects of national interest through the Building Canada Act,” while Build Canada Homes will be a federal entity that would act as a developer by supporting builders with financing to build affordable housing.

Carney’s office said the cabinet will also discuss “boosting Canada’s defence industries.”

With the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Free Trade Agreement (CUSMA) up for review in 2026, the Liberal cabinet will also “advance the beginnings of Canada’s preparations for the CUSMA review process,” Carney’s office said.

On Monday, most of Canada’s retaliatory tariffs against the United States came down, in keeping with an announcement Carney made last month.

Carney announced in August that many of Canada’s tariffs on its biggest trading partner, on goods that comply with CUSMA, would come down starting Sept. 1.

He said this was after he and Trump agreed to “intensify” stalled trade talks.

Canada’s counter-tariffs on U.S. auto, steel and aluminum remain.